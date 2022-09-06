Pastor Adeboye

By Gabriel Olawale

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, has showered encomium on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for his contribution to the global propagation of God gospel.

Speaking during the Holy Ghost Convention 2022, Wale-Oke said that Adeboye is a typical example of outstanding greatness.

“If you are talking about anybody in the body of Christ who is outstandingly great, Adeboye is one.

“He took a classical struggling Pentecostal church with 32 parishes and now they are in 200 nations of the world.

“In Nigeria alone, there are over 38,000 parishes. If you are talking of greatness, that is it.

“But when he said there is a generation that will be greater than his, that is very prophetic because God takes his people from glory to glory.”

