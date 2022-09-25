.

Thinking about studying in Canada! Several others are, but here’s your advantage.

The Think Canada Fair is bringing together an array of top Canadian Universities, alongside their representatives, to the biggest study fair in Nigeria.

Happening across 3 major cities in Nigeria, the annual event is scheduled to be held in Lagos,

Abuja and Port Harcourt on October: 14th, 15th, 18th and 20th 2022 respectively.

The 4-day event aims at presenting Canadian education, in the most exciting manner, to intending students in Nigeria (undergraduates and post graduates).

Lagos Mainland: Friday, 14th October at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja

Lagos Island: Saturday, 15th October at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island

Abuja: Tuesday, 18th October at Bolton White Hotel, Garki

Port Harcourt: Thursday, 20th October at Hotel Presidential, Aba road

Marketing Manager, Mr Femi Olatunji is looking forward to welcoming representatives from

The University of Ottawa, University of Manitoba, University of Lethbridge, Toronto Metropolitan

University and many more top universities and colleges.

“We are excited to bring the best of Canadian education to the doorsteps of Nigerian students who are excited to study abroad. From free Visa counseling sessions, to one on one interaction with Canadian University representatives, the Think Canada Fair is providing a remarkable opportunity for several Nigerian students to achieve their dream of studying in Canada.” He stated.

Interested students must register at: https://cadedfair.com/

Or call: (+234) 0906 724 4987 for more details.

Attendance is free!

