By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), has said that the critical military objective of total defeat of the terrorists in the North East is already being achieved.

According to him, “synchronised ground and air operations have continued to inflict huge casualties on the terrorists and have been forcing many of them, including commanders and amirs, to surrender in droves, with members of their families.”

Noting that areas where terrorists hitherto had some freedom of action were being cleared, he said socio-economic life is gradually returning to most parts of the North East.

Speaking at a joint media briefing on tackling insecurity, Gen. Magashi said: “Erstwhile Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, are now returning to their ancestral homes to start life all over, in dignity, under safer and more secure environment.

“Generally in the past four weeks, more than 3,407 Boko Haram terrorists, including members of their families have surrendered.

“Additionally, 66 terrorists were neutralized, including one of the key ISWAP commanders, Modu Chaka Bem Bem and 20 of his fighters, while 55 were arrested and 52 civilians were rescued. “Also troops recovered large quantities of ammunition and illicit drugs. The surrendered and arrested terrorists have been subjected to profiling and the relevant legal processes.”

On the unfortunate murder of Sheik Muhammed Goni Aisami involving two soldiers of 241 Reece Battalion Nguru in Yobe State, the Minister said, “The reprehensible act is highly condemnable and negates the ethos of the entire Armed Forces in all ramifications.

“Therefore, the Armed Forces strongly disassociates itself from this dastardly act and extends its sincere condolence to the family and good people of Yobe State.

“Consequently, the two soldiers have been charged and dismissed from the Nigerian Army and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.”

