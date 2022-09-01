By Godwin Oritse

THE leadership of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, has called on investors of the free zones across the country to desist from working in isolation and collaborate to tackle common challenges with a view to reducing cost and adding value to their investments.

Speaking at the second edition of the Oil and Gas Outlook, OGFZA’s Managing Director, Senator Tijani Yahaya, said that collaboration would be in the interest of investors in the various zones, adding that the government is working towards providing the much needed infrastructures in the zones to investors’ advantage.

Yahaya, who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Iniebong Jackson, also said that there are lots of untapped potentials in the OGFZA, adding that when investors come together in clusters, it would be easier for them to find solutions to their common problems.

Yahaya said: “Because of the common challenges in these zones, we try to encourage investments in these particular areas from where investors can share certain values, even the challenges are shared. So, it is like a one stop location where incentives, for instance, are given to investors in certain location.”

RELATED NEWS