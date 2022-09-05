Fani-Kayode

By Biodun Busari

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Fani-Kayode made the call on Sunday via his verified Facebook page alleging that Dino Melaye revealed the election that brought Ayu in as PDP’s chair was faulty.

Melaye is PDP chieftain and spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign.

Fani-Kayode’s allegations

Fani-Kayode alleged that, “Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar PCO, said, All the PDP Governors spent money to get Senator Iyorchia Ayu elected as National Chairman.

“This is a grave and serious matter. It is a public confession of a criminal offence made by a senior figure within the PDP cabal that committed the said offence.

“It follows that Ayu’s election was a product of corruption and criminality and so was Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s as their party’s presidential flagbearer at a later convention which was conducted by him.”

The All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, having said this, then, called on security operatives to arrest Melaye in order to probe his revelation. He also called on INEC to nullify Ayu’s election as PDP’s helmsman.

“I hereby call on the Federal Government and the security agencies to invite Senator Dino Melaye to shed more light on how much each of the PDP Governors gave for Ayu’s “election.”

“And I call on them to arrest and prosecute Iyorcha Ayu and the entire NWC of the PDP for being accomplices to a criminal act, beneficiaries of the crime of corruption and accessories after the fact.

“I also call on INEC to nullify Ayu’s so-called election as National Chairman and to do same to that of Abubakar Atiku’s who was purportedly elected as the party’s flagbearer,” Fani-Kayode said.

Melaye’s reaction

Reacting to Fani-Kayode’s criticisms, Melaye, Sunday, replied on his verified Facebook page that the election that installed Ayu was supported by PDP’s governors.

“The reality is that Professor Iyorchia Ayu, a man of repute and impeccable political profile was supported by Governors and members of the party.

“It is not rocket science that though Professor Ayu emerged by consensus, a convention was held and delegates were mobilized to Abuja,” Melaye reacted.

