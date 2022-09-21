.

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

There was pandemonium at Ofuluonu, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State when a suspected Yahoo boy identified as Chidiebere Mbah, blocked major road with his N7 million worth of SUV, pelted police and equally evaded arrest.

According to police source, Mbah, was seen in his SUV with tinted glass on Monday and when police personnel who were on patrol stopped him to know why he had only one number plate on his vehicle, he sparked off, questioning the rationale of the cops to interrogate him.

A senior police personnel who pleaded for anonymity said that instead of cooperating with the police in their investigation, he started raising the alarm, attracting residents who were at their homes observing the usual sit-at-home on Mondays.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect also blocked the major Ofuluonu road with his SUV, pelted the officers before disappearing into the crowd when police operatives made an attempt to arrest him.

The police source said that the operatives towed the vehicle to the Nsukka Police Division where the suspect appeared later to claim that the vehicle belonged to his mother who Vanguard gathered sells bitter kola on the street along Ofuluonu road in Nsukka.

The source said “Our men were on patrol when they sighted an SUV with tinted glass with one Federal Government of Nigeria Number Plate on it. They stopped the vehicle and wanted to know why the vehicle was having only one Number Plate. However, the occupant refused to cooperate, instead, he raised the alarm, attracting a good number of the residents.

” He used his vehicle to block the major entrance road to Ofuluonu and started pelting our men. When they made an attempt to arrest him, he disappeared into the crowd. It was then that the officers towed the vehicle to our station. The father of the suspect was the first to appear at our station. He told us that he watched the scene of the incident and that his son was unruly. It was later that the boy appeared and told us that the vehicle belonged to his mother, who we learnt, sells bitter kola at Ofuluonu.

“Our interest is on how he got the number plate,” he said.

Meanwhile, a video clip making the rounds on social media showed some police officers shooting at the scene of the incident.

All efforts to hear from the spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, proved abortive as he refused to respond to calls and text messages put across to his phone line.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect has been arrested and now helping the police in their investigations.

