Ambassador Hope George, former Vice President,  National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN ) and Senior Special Assistant Political  to Governor Ifeanyi  Okowa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the award of pipeline  surveillance contract  to High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo .

 George,  who is  the  Chairman, Caucus of Chairmen (NYCN) South South zone and former Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria , stated that after consultation with other youth leaders across the  South South zone , it was agreed that the contract is a home approach to oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

He also commended the Minister of Petroleum, Chief  Timipre Sylva, saying he worked  in collaboration with other  stakeholders  to ensure that Tompolo got the contract.

His words:  “The attributes highlighted above make  Tompolo  the best

person at the moment  to manage the surveillance contract. The  days  of gloom for our oil- based economy and polluted environment will soon be over with Tompolo in charge.

 ” Soon , in no distant time we are expecting a better Niger Delta environment free of the negative impacts of oil theft , pollution and an improved production capacity for our economy to rebound.

 ‘Tompolo believes so much in the Niger Delta and  one Nigeria. He will work with all the youth stakeholders to  ensure the success of the assignment given to him.

” Let me recognize and appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for standing firm

to ensure that all is well with the surveillance job in the interest of all.

“I  call on all  Niger Delta youthsto embrace the initiative. 

“My special  appeal goes to mGovernor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State to have a rethink over his posture on   the surveillance contract in  the interest of all.”

