Ambassador Hope George, former Vice President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN ) and Senior Special Assistant Political to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the award of pipeline surveillance contract to High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo .

George, who is the Chairman, Caucus of Chairmen (NYCN) South South zone and former Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria , stated that after consultation with other youth leaders across the South South zone , it was agreed that the contract is a home approach to oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

He also commended the Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, saying he worked in collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure that Tompolo got the contract.

His words: “The attributes highlighted above make Tompolo the best

person at the moment to manage the surveillance contract. The days of gloom for our oil- based economy and polluted environment will soon be over with Tompolo in charge.

” Soon , in no distant time we are expecting a better Niger Delta environment free of the negative impacts of oil theft , pollution and an improved production capacity for our economy to rebound.

‘Tompolo believes so much in the Niger Delta and one Nigeria. He will work with all the youth stakeholders to ensure the success of the assignment given to him.

” Let me recognize and appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for standing firm

to ensure that all is well with the surveillance job in the interest of all.

“I call on all Niger Delta youthsto embrace the initiative.

“My special appeal goes to mGovernor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State to have a rethink over his posture on the surveillance contract in the interest of all.”

