Tompolo

The leadership and the entire members of Ogulagha Elders Synod from oil-rich Ogulagha Kingdom have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for giving High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo pipeline surveillance contract .

They also hailed Tompolo, saying he has all it takes to safeguard pipelines in the region.

Chairman Ogulagha Elders Synod, Firstman lngla, said they were elated over the contract.

His words:”As we celebrate with our son who the Federal Government has found worthy to carry out the important assignment of oil pipeline surveillance,

l want to make it clear without any iota of doubt that High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo is conversant with the creeks where oil theft is prevalent.”

He said all stakeholders would liaise with the leaders of host communities including royal fathers to ensure that the surveillance job is done to yield positive result for the nation.

He added that Tompolo was selected because the surveillance contract is not a job for neophytes but people with cognate experience and expertise.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of Ogulagha Elders Synod, Commission Okoruwei, the secretary, Calabar Someboy and Public Relations Officer, Henry Agediga, said Tompolo enjoys the support of the people of Niger Delta.

They added that he would be assisted in putting an end to crude oil theft.

Continuing, they said Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited found Tompolo worthy of the contract.

In addition, they cautioned those opposed to the contract to rather support Tompolo to ensure oil theft is curbed in the region.

Chief Council Guwor, the Olotu of Ogulagha Kingdom, High Chief Wellington Bobo and Elder Chief J E Nadifa (JP) commended the federal government for the choice of Tompolo.

“Just the announcement alone that Tompolo is to take over the surveillance job has brought joy to the Niger Delta. All stakeholders are prepared to support him to succeed in the task ahead.

” We congratulate Tompolo who is our Illustrious son for his ability to perform the surveillance contract which we believe he will execute seamlessly,” they added.

