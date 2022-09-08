By Jimitota Onoyume & Chioma Onuegbu

Gas Pipeline Host Communities Forum, Akwa Ibom State, has described the award of pipeline surveillance contract to former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo by the Federal Government as a welcome development.

Also, Izon Okosu-Otu (Izon Council of Elders) in Delta State, has flayed attack on Tompolo over the pipeline surveillance contract, describing those behind the attack as enemies of Niger Delta.

This came as the leadership and members of Ogulagha Elders Synod from oil-rich Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local GovernmentArea, Delta State, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding Tompolo’s firm the pipeline surveillance contract.

The host communities of East Horizon Gas Company Limited in Akwa Ibom State, speaking through the Coordinator, Gas Pipeline Host Communities Forum, Akwa Ibom State, Kufre Emmanson, appreciated the Federal Government for finding Tompolo fit to handle oil and gas pipeline surveillance in Niger Delta.

Emmanson assured that the youths of gas pipeline communities in the state would always support Tompolo to succeed in the job to guard the pipelines from being vandalised.

He also called on Tompolo to consult with the Paramount Rulers in the state, stressing that the royal fathers from oil and gas communities would assist Tompolo to make proper selection of representatives from each of the oil and gas producing areas in the state.

His words: “The nine LGAs in Akwa Ibom State, consisting of Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Uyo, Uruan Abak, Oruk Anam, Ibesikpo Asutan, Etinan and Nsit Ibom, congratulate Tompolo for securing the pipeline surveillance contract in Niger Delta.”

“We, therefore, call on the surveillance contractor, Tompolo to carry the host communities along and consult with the Paramount Rulers in Akwa Ibom State.”

Tompolo’s critics, enemies of N’Delta—Ijaw-elders

Addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, Chairman of Izon Okosu-Otu (Izon Council of Elders), Bare Etolor and the secretary, Fred Anisah wondered why critics were silent over the multi billion dollar oil mining licences and oil blocks given to non Niger Deltans, stressing that it was obvious that the attacks on Tompolo were sponsored by enemies of Niger Deltans bent on promoting disunity in the region.

“Again, the present contract is awarded to about three other companies, yet only the fraction to Tompolo has become an issue for protest.

“As Niger Deltans, the question is: why are the multi billion dollar oil mining licences and oil blocks gifted to only non Niger Deltans always overlooked by our seasonal agitators calling for the heavens to fall over the Tompolo little contract?

“This is not ordinary, it seems to be the handiwork of our perennial Niger Delta enemies, who are hell bent on seeing that we are never united.”

Ogulagha elders back Tompolo

Chairman, Ogulagha Elders Synod, Firstman lngla, said they were elated over the contract.

His words: “As we celebrate with our son, who Federal Government has found worthy to carry out the important assignment of oil pipeline surveillance, l want to make it clear without any iota of doubt that Tompolo is conversant with the creeks where oil theft is prevalent.

He said all stakeholders would liaise with the leaders of host communities, including royal fathers to ensure that the surveillance job is done to yield positive result for the nation.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of Ogulagha Elders Synod, Commission Okoruwei, the secretary, Calabar Someboy and Public Relations Officer, Henry Agediga, said Tompolo enjoys the support of the people of Niger Delta.

They added that he would be assisted in putting an end to crude oil theft.

Continuing, they said Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited found Tompolo worthy of the contract.

In addition, they cautioned those opposed to the contract to rather support Tompolo to ensure oil theft is curbed in the region.

