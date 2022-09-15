Following the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday which declared Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State for the 2023 elections, an illustrious son of the State and entrepreneur, Omoha Nduka John Prince Omoha has reached out to congratulate the victorious politician.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Mr Omoha said Dr Odii is chosen by God, adding that it was the will of the ebonyi people.

“Congratulations once again Nwunne @ifeanyiCodii your victory today at Supreme Court Abuja. Indeed you are chosen by God and the people. #incoming”

The apex court arrived at its decision after setting aside the entire judgment of the Abuja division of the Court Appeal, which went in favour of Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba for being a nullity.

Consequently, the five member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Amina Augie unanimously upheld the appeal filed by Ifeanyi as meritorious.

Justice Lawal Garba who delivered the lead judgment held that the purported notice of appeal filed by Joseph Obinna Ogba on June 17, 22, which gave rise to the judgment of the lower court was incompetent in law as it was filed without the leave of court.

The apex court held that as a person having interest in a pre-election matter, but who was not made a party to the proceedings, ought to have obtained leave of the trial court to appeal as an interested party.

Justice Augie who agreed with the lead judgment distinguished her judgment in Ujogbo Vs Abba Umaro decision, which the lower court relied upon in its decision.

In a congratulatory Message, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter also commended High Chief Ifeanyi Odii on his victory at the Supreme Court, Abuja over the case of the authentic gubernatorial ticket bearer in the PDP in Ebonyi State between himself and the Senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Sen. Obinna Ogba.

According to the statement signed by Nwoba Chika Nwoba, State Publicity Secretary, Ebonyi PDP, “We wish to state that the victory is one of the PDP in particular and Ebonyi people in general, urging party members, supporters and the general public to see the victory as the first step in the journey towards restoring the state of Ebonyi to the path of good governance that the party had always given since 1999. We thank the teeming supporters and members of PDP for the high level of leniency they kept throughout the moments the litigation lasted.

“We charge both High Chief Ifeanyi Odii and Sen. Obinna Ogba to see this finality as a journey that has just begun in view of the determination of the party to reclaim its place in the leadership register of Ebonyi State as there exists no victor nor vanquish in this case.

“We plead with members and supporters to cease from making comments that may have the potentiality to divide the party and present anyone as a loser. PDP is one in Ebonyi State and we need a more united force to pursue the task of winning the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State!

“Once again, Congratulations to High Chief Ifeanyi Odii! Congratulations to PDP and Ebonyi people! Power to the people.”

