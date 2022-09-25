Super Eagles deputy captain, William Troost-Ekong has picked up a knock that will see him miss the team’s upcoming friendly clash with the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The Watford defender joined the growing list of injured players as Jose Peseiro is forced to make do with the available players at his disposal.

It will be recalled that injuries to Sadiq Umar, Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi had ruled them out of the tie.

“William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game yesterday (Friday). He is back to base for further checks. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ekong💪🏽💪🏽” a tweet on the Super Eagles Twitter handle announced.

Ekong led the team on Friday as they played a 2-2 draw with Algeria ‘B’ team preparing for the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

