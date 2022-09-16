.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group, the Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has asked the Minister of Work, Babatunde Fashola to be remorseful for being part of a government that has left the Nigerian education sector stagnated and by so doing backtracking the progress of Nigerian youths.

CERON insisted that no highly placed government official in an administration that had allowed the current Academic Staff Union of Universities’, ASUU, to linger endlessly had the moral right to speak to angry Nigerian students on the manner they conduct their protest against the strike.

It would be recalled that the Works Minister had at a news briefing on Wednesday in Abuja pointed out that while the aggrieved students had the right to protest, they would be runing foul of the law if they barricade the roads as they recently did in the course of their protest.

The Secretary of CERON, Mr. Francis Odiir who in his reaction to the said comment in a statement in Makurdi said “it is unfortunate that majority of the leaders Nigerian youths looked up to in the past have all failed to live up to the expectations of the youths in the course of this seven months strike.

“It is disheartening that our government functionaries have failed the masses who always rallied round them politically and whose children populate the public universities. They carry on as if all is well with the country when our universities have been shut for such a long time and our children are at home wasting away instead of being in school.

“The Minister of Works is one of those who had enjoyed the benevolence of the masses haven served as a two term governor of Lagos state. He should be seen to make comments that would assuage the anger of the aggrieved students over the perceived insensitivity of the government to their plight. We expected him to be remorseful about what is happening under this government and not make a statement that would further anger the aggrieved students.

“It is high time government functionaries realised that the decision of the present government to allow this ASUU strike to linger for this long is a violation of the rights of our children to education and posterity will remember this as one of the darkest periods in the lives of our children.

“Maybe they have not realised that the education sector has been totally paralysed because even those who finished Secondary Schools are stagnated because they cannot move into the universities except for those of them who are sending their children overseas and to private universities. How long will you continue with this retrogressive posture is the question we are asking this government.”

