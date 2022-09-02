By Steve Oko

A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, has advised Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to concentrate on how to address the infrastructural challenges in Abia State instead of following Gov. Nyesom Wike around the world.

Chief Ogbonnaya who is the Abia State Cordinator of the Campaign Council of the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, described as a distraction, the recent meetings in London involving Gov Ikpeazu, Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and presidential candidates of major parties.

According to Ogbonnaya who featured on a live Radio programme monitored by Vanguard in Umuahiia, “Ikpeazu should at this point, centre on how to tackle infrastructural problems bedeviling Abia State”.

He said that Ikpeazu’s romance with Wike “is all about his personal interest” instead of advancing the interest of the state.

” I’m an Abian, and I don’t think Wike is competent to discuss the benefits of Abia. We have our own problems.

” The major problem of Abia State today is collapse of Infrastructure. Look at the federal roads in Abia. They are not motorable. It’s difficult to go to Owerri from Umuahia or Umuahia to Port Harcourt and Akwa Ibom. Arochukwu and Bende Roads are impassable.

” Why must I go to think of appointment now other than what my people will get?”

The Atiku’s ally also called on Gov. Ikpeazu to consult with the elders of the party in the state to outline the needs of the state for further articulation at the centre.

” With due respect, I call on my Governor to look for the elders of the state. No one man goes alone to negotiate for his people. Let him call the elders. There were people who were here before him. There has to be a town hall meeting to articulate what we want.

” We want a free trade zone; we want the natural Sea Port that God gave us at Obehie to be established by the Federal Government. What is happening to the rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri?

Ogbonnaya said that efforts were being intensified by the Campaign Council to mobilise Abia voters for Atiku, arguing that contrary to fears in some quarters, South East’s interest will be protected under Atiku presidency.

He described Atiku as a unifier and a man with capacity to pull Nigeria out of the woods.

” Atiku is one Nigerian I know that does not have a tribe. I have been following him since 1994 and I understand him to be a true Nigerian; a great unifier, and someone who believes in the oneness of Nigeria.

” Atiku believes in the good brains irrespective of their tribe. When you go to American University owned by Atiku you will see people from all parts of Nigeria working for him. Go to his farm, factories and business, they are run by best brains from different parts of the country”.

Contributing, Director Media, Publicity and Strategy of the Atiku Abubakar presidential Organisation, Chief Kingsley Megwara, cautioned Ndigbo against what he called ” putting their eggs in one basket” to avoid their current ordeals under the current administration.

He said that Atiku would heal the wounds of the various aggrieved sections of the country and quickly fix the economy if voted into power.

Similarly, Secretary, All Igbo Youths for Atiku, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, said Igbo youths would vote massively for Atiku more than they did in 2019.

