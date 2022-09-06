Aishat Abudulraheem of Kwara, silver medalist, U-13 category, at the just- concluded Ftouch Sports U-13 and U-16 Championships, on Saturday described losing to her friend as painful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament served off from Sept. 1 to Sept 3 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

The keenly contested finals between Abudulraheem and Zainab Ishola of Lagos State, two friends, was won by Ishola 3-2.

When asked if the outcome of the match would affect their friendship, the young girls smiled and said they’d never allowed a game to affect their friendship.

“Although we are friends, I was not happy losing the final, even if it was someone else I’d still be sad.

“I cried because I hate to lose, I know it’s part of the game but I just don’t like how it makes me feel; I’m happy for Zainab.

“I cry whenever I lose, that’s why I train harder after a defeat. I won my last tournament, maybe I relaxed a bit, it’s time to get back to training,” she said.

Ishola told NAN that there was no friendship on the court. “That match could have gone either way, if I had lost I won’t be sad because the margin wasn’t much; Aishat could have won.

“There is no friendship on the court, it’s a competition, after the match friendship continues, at that moment we were competitors.”

In the U -13 boys category, Mathew Yusuf of Lagos State, defeated Friday Daniel of Headwaters 3-0.

12 years old Yusuf, who also played at the finals of the U-16, came second against Shuaibu Giwa 3-1.

Yusuf told NAN that he would have love to win the two categories, “I wish I had won the two categories, but I lost my strength, I did well, if I am to rate myself.”

In the U-16 girls finals, Mistura Durosinlorun of Kwara maintained her dominance, defeating Awawu Balogun of Ogun 3-0.

The tournament was organised by Friday Odey, a former number one ranked player in Nigeria, as his way of giving back to the sport that made him.

Yusuf Durosinlorun, the tournament’s director, told NAN that watching the U-13 girls play gave him goosebumps.

“Watching those girls play was beautiful, now I can boldly say that the junior girls category is as competitive as boys.

“It wasn’t so before but I am glad at how they have grown,” he said.

Squash rackets and other equipment were given out to winners and runners up

