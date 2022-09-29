By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The youths of the Southeast region have been urged to promote nonviolent strategies to address insecurity in the region as well as restore peace.

The Executive Director of Cleen foundation, Mr Gad Peter, made this appeal while addressing the youths at the Southeast youths conference to commemorate the 2022 International Peace Day held in Owerri.

He said the message for this year’s international peace day, would assist the youths to redirect their youthful energies and skills to peace-building.

According to Peter, “This 2022 international Peace Day youth conference aims to promote nonviolent strategies to address grievances and eschew violence, redirect youthful energies and skills into peace-building activities and essentially, build momentum for peace ahead of 2023 general elections.

“The program is designed to adapt youth engagement, awareness creation, messaging and communication to combat unhealthy ethnic grievances, discrimination, violence, insecurity and foster peace in the southeast region.

“This conference is expected to develop the capacity of youths in the Southeast to seek nonviolent redress for ethnic grievances to add their voices and increase positive contributions for peacebuilding. This youth conference is in appreciation of the role of the youth in peace, security and development and response to insensitivity in the southeast, Nigeria.

He added: “Clean foundation is a non-governmental organisation established to promote public safety, security and accessible justice through the strategies of empirical research, legislative advocacy, demonstration program and publications, in partnership with government, civil society and the private sector.”

