By Vincent Ujumadu

STERN – looking heavily armed soldiers Thursday stormed Umunze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra where gunmen on Wednesday ambushed soldiers on patrol, killing six persons, including a civilian

The appearance of the soldiers created tension in the area, forcing traders and other business outfits, as well as schools to close.

On their arrival , they shot sporadically in the air at the ever busy Nkwo Market, causing pandemonium in the process.

President General of Umunze, Chief John Akanyeonu alleged that the soldiers opened fire on their arrival and stormed the scene where the soldiers were killed the previous day.

According to him, one of those hit by the bullets died yesterday, while others who sustained injuries are still on admission in the hospital.

Recalling the shooting that took place the previous day, Akanyeonu said: “The gunmen came into Umunze from the Abia State end, opened fire on the military men at the bank, shot all of them, entered their vehicle and zoomed off immediately towards the direction they came from.

“When the army arrived today (yesterday), they opened fire, shooting sporadically in the air. Some people sustained gunshot injuries.

“I don’t know the exact number of the people that were injured, but I saw about three. One boy that lost his life operates a barbing salon here.

“We have made some calls to the DSS office and the DPO here. We have also called some top military officers and I think they are discussing with their colleagues to take it easy with our people.

“All the schools around here were shut down and there is no hope of reopening on Friday. Because of the way the soldiers acted, our people have become so afraid”.

