Dayo Johnson, Akure

An ex-militant in the Ilaje council area of Ondo state, Deji Ehinmowo, has alleged that police, soldiers and ex-militants collect bribes from the oil thieves to provide safe passage to ferry both crude oil and refined products in the creeks.

Ehinmowo, who was paraded by the state police command, in Akure, however, said that he was paraded by the police in the state for attempting to rob a woman.

In an interview, he insisted that the lady was part of the oil thieves in the region.

” The soldiers arrested me after I arrested the lady for refusing to pay me N15,000.

Ehinmowo lamented that the ex-militants in his camp submitted their arms but the federal government refused to enlist them into the amnesty programme.

According to him “We collect money from the illegal oil bunkers. They do not burst pipelines in Ilaje local government but people do pass through Ilaje to go to Delta and Bayelsa States.

“It is not only the ex-militants that collect stipends from them. The community and the DPO also collect money.

“The lady brought three vehicles and she paid N10,000 instead of N15,000. At times we make N50,000 or N60,000.

“It is the bunkering issue that brought me here. What I collect is camp money. It is an illegal business and they agreed to be paying us to allow them to pass.”

Speaking while parading the suspects, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the suspect was just released from a Correctional Centre.

Odunlami said that the suspect would soon be charged in court.

The police image maker said that a Togolese, Koku Sunday, was arrested for setting up the petrol station of his former master because he was being owed one month’s salary.

The Titolu Venture filling station was razed in July this year and the security guard on duty identified as Sunday was murdered.

Koku said his former boss owed him N25,000.

He said he was earlier remanded to prison custody over the theft of 10 crates of beer.

“I was arrested because I killed somebody. The woman owes me money I work for one month. I worked in that place for three months before I was sacked.”

The Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, said the suspects would soon be charged in court.

