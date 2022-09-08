By Sola Ogundipe

Faith Elabor, 14, is currently battling Sickle Cell Anaemia, a chronic disorder. As the ailment ravages her young body, all of her hopes of becoming a medical doctor are slowly being eroded.

Faith looks forward to contributing towards helping those in need of healthcare and giving humanity as much as possible a chance to live. But her dreams are waning as she suffers from the crippling disease.

Her only hope is a bone marrow transplant. She has been referred to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, India for the surgery. The total cost including the trip and other logistics is estimated at $49,053 (approximately N27 million).

But there is a hitch, the family and caregivers lack sufficient funds to carry out the procedure on their own, as they are financially exhausted due to maintenance of her health and keeping the faith alive.

A doctor’s report explained that Faith must undergo the bone marrow transplant procedure before she turns 16 – considered the benchmark age for optimum results.

More so, she is liable to having stroke as she has daily crises which result to her receiving a minimum of four pain relief injections on a daily basis.

If you are moved to assist and help in giving Faith a new lease of life, kindly send your donation to Elabor Ndubuisi Theresa, Sterling Bank 0072141864, or call 08060768047, 08090670763.

RELATED NEWS