By Fortune Eromosele — ABUJA

As political parties get set to begin campaigning ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Movement for Nigeria’s Transformation, MNT, has advised political parties to shun malignant campaigns of name-calling and bad-mouthing of their opponents.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting held by the National Executive Committee of the Movement For Nigeria’s Transformation and its Zonal Coordinators of the six geo-political Zones in Nigeria, and signed by the National President, Comrade Victor Edward Ogba, National Secretary, Hon. Dave Esokpunwu.

The communique further urged presidential candidates and their allies/campaign teams to make their campaigns issue-based as several challenges begging for attention abound in the country such as insecurity, non-performing economy and poor basic infrastructures.

The communique read: “Against the background of the commencement of Presidential campaigns scheduled by INEC time-table to kick-off on September 28, 2022, the Presidential candidates for the 2023 election should shun malignant campaigns of name-calling, bad-mouthing and calumny against their opponents.

“Observations so far made reveal that the conduct of some politicians appear to be derailing from the rule of decency as even prescribed by INEC, ARCON and the NBC considering that mudslinging, name-calling, open display of anger and denial of access to expose campaign adverts tend to be their preferred political options

“The MNT is already interfacing and consulting with the Presidential candidates in order to assess who truly has the capacity to lead the country to the “promise land” before openly declaring support and working for him.

“MNT is fed up with bad leadership and its consequence of failure in governance in the affairs of Nigeria; and as such, is calling on Nigerians not to despair but to believe in the country for a greater and brighter future.

“The MNT is optimistic that Nigeria can certainly come out stronger and better from the present discouraging national challenges she is going through. All that is required is for Nigerians to regard it as a passing phase in the country’s development and work towards voting and enthroning good governance.

“In doing this, Nigerians should shun ethnic, sectional and religious sentiments in addition to refusing/saying no to monetary inducements while about to cast their votes.”

