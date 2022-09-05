By Funmi Ajumobi

The Annual Skill Acquisition Training, Lagos Edition organized by SheCan Nigeria commences today at the North Gate Arena, Anthony, Lagos.

According to the Founder of the organisation, Ezinne Ezeani, the over 2000 participants expected at the one week training will learn Photography which would be anchored by Kelechi Amadiobi and Makeup by the House of Tara.

ALSO READ: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/awosika-adejumo-durotoye-kate-henshaw-7-others-for-shecan-domore-4-0-conference/amp/

Participants will also learn 3D Graphics Design, Mural Painting, Curlinary Class, Ankara/Leather Works, Craft (Fascinator) and Digital Marketing to be anchored by Meta Team.

The initiative according to Ezeani, is powered by NNPC/Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, supported by ALAT/Sara and Mbr Signature.

SheCan Nigeria is an empowerment movement for today’s woman to realize and build her potential irrespective of her background.

RELATED NEWS