By Biodun Busari

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama has mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen of England died at the age of 96 on Thursday after reigning for 70 years since 1952.

According to a statement by Obama and his wife, Michelle, the Queen who worked with 15 United Kingdom’s Prime Ministers was a great who “listened deeply.”

“Her Majesty worked with 15 Prime Ministers and countless foreign heads of state,” the Obamas said in a statement.

“She listened deeply, thought strategically, and was responsible for considerable diplomatic achievements. And yet, she wore her lofty titles with a light touch—as willing to act in a comic sketch for the London Olympics as she was to record steadying messages for the people of the UK during the COVID-19 lockdowns.”

