WIFE of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has urged market union leaders and stakeholders in Lagos to be more vigilant, responsive and sensitive to security concerns inorder to avert possible attack by some elements on the state.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, made the remarks at a one-day seminar, organised at the weekend by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs

to sensitize traders on “Market Sanitation, Security and Safety for Market Leaders,” in Surulere division of Lagos State.

She charged the market stakeholders to join up in the system of intelligence gathering by divulging information of security threats to the appropriate channels.

According to Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairperson of COWLSO, “We have purposely included the security and safety of our markets as part of the topics at this seminar for obvious reasons that security is everybody’s business, and as market men and women and community leaders, we must be conscious of the need to make our security a priority.

RELATED NEWS