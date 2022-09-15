By Etop Ekanem

With a firm belief that “identity is a human right and not a privilege”, Africa’s foremost digital identity company, Seamfix, is elated to support the National Identity Management Commission(NIMC) on the 4th edition of the annual National Identity Day.

This year’s edition slated for the 16th of September, 2022 brings together partners, influencers and players in the digital ID ecosystem to discuss important policies centred around the theme “Traditional Institutions and Critical Stakeholders for Citizens Mobilization.” 

Last year, Seamfix was well represented at the 3rd edition of the National Identity Day, which addressed how identity is more than just a generic term but a fundamental gateway to sustain the economic growth and security of a country. Based on past exploits and projected achievments, due accolades are deserving of the National Identity   Management   Commission   for   their   game-changing   work   so   far   in   implementing   a nationwide foundational ID system.

The   NIN   as   it’s   popularly   known,   has   enabled   over   80   million   Nigerians   to   access   public services and take part in their civil rights seamlessly.

A key enabler of this drive is the Android Enrollment Solution, a mobile application developed by Seamfix Limited that allows NIMC agents to inexpensively enroll Nigerians in urban or very remote areas nationwide into the National Identity Database at any time, and any place quickly. Over   the   years,   Seamfix   has   left   an   imprint   across   Africa,   through   timely   technological innovations   that   eliminate   online   fraud   and   eases   the   burden   of   identity   enrollment   for government agencies and parastatals.

Verified.Africa,   one   of   Seamfix’s   products,   recorded   over   300   thousand   digital   identity verifications from a thousand plus businesses, enabling African startups, banks and SMEs to safely confirm people’s true identities. It doesn’t end there.

Seamfix has now expanded its tentacles by introducing  Verified.Africa to other   African   countries;   Ghana,   South   Africa,   and   Kenya  –   bringing   security   and   speed   to businesses that carry out “Know your Customer” protocols. Because   the   future   of   identity   management   is   in   sync   with   the   Seamfix   mission,   NIMC  is working closely with Seamfix to deliver value for Nigeria citizens,  no matter where they are.

