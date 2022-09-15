By Etop Ekanem

With a firm belief that “identity is a human right and not a privilege”, Africa’s foremost digital identity company, Seamfix, is elated to support the National Identity Management Commission(NIMC) on the 4th edition of the annual National Identity Day.

This year’s edition slated for the 16th of September, 2022 brings together partners, influencers and players in the digital ID ecosystem to discuss important policies centred around the theme “Traditional Institutions and Critical Stakeholders for Citizens Mobilization.”

Last year, Seamfix was well represented at the 3rd edition of the National Identity Day, which addressed how identity is more than just a generic term but a fundamental gateway to sustain the economic growth and security of a country. Based on past exploits and projected achievments, due accolades are deserving of the National Identity Management Commission for their game-changing work so far in implementing a nationwide foundational ID system.

The NIN as it’s popularly known, has enabled over 80 million Nigerians to access public services and take part in their civil rights seamlessly.

A key enabler of this drive is the Android Enrollment Solution, a mobile application developed by Seamfix Limited that allows NIMC agents to inexpensively enroll Nigerians in urban or very remote areas nationwide into the National Identity Database at any time, and any place quickly. Over the years, Seamfix has left an imprint across Africa, through timely technological innovations that eliminate online fraud and eases the burden of identity enrollment for government agencies and parastatals.

Verified.Africa, one of Seamfix’s products, recorded over 300 thousand digital identity verifications from a thousand plus businesses, enabling African startups, banks and SMEs to safely confirm people’s true identities. It doesn’t end there.

Seamfix has now expanded its tentacles by introducing Verified.Africa to other African countries; Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya – bringing security and speed to businesses that carry out “Know your Customer” protocols. Because the future of identity management is in sync with the Seamfix mission, NIMC is working closely with Seamfix to deliver value for Nigeria citizens, no matter where they are.

RELATED NEWS