By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AS the world through the United Nations (UN) Thursday marked the world Democracy Day, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure a free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria in 2023.



The Seadogs’ First Vice President in charge of the Benbow Deck, Edo State, Mr Emozozo Ibrahim said, “the Seadogs are not demanding for too much in the forthcoming elections. All we are asking for is a free, fair and credible elections.”



On his part, the second Vice President of the Benbow Deck, Dr Chuks Nwaka said, “Nigeria can conduct a free and fair election.



“We are National Association of Seadogs, we are for the best interest of the humans. We are calling on the INEC and NUJ to help achieve this feat”, he said.



Responding, the chairman of Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)Edo State Council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe commended the transformation the association has gone through over the years to become respected pressure group in the country.



He said, “we are in support of such advocacy. The era of electoral killings is over.

“We want to commend you for embarking on such project. We will support it with our publicity and ensure the message gets to the .”, he said

