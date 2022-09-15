…As Falae labels SDP Nigeria’s only political party

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Thursday commissioned a multi-billion naira national secretariat in Abuja.

The event attracted eminent Nigerians including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and ex- national chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae; former Education Minister, Professor Tunde Adeniran, incumbent national chairman, Shehu Gabam and Presidential candidate of the party, Adewole Adebayo.

In a brief remark shortly before cutting the tape, Falae described SDP as the only political party in the land and others as “opportunists aiming to grab power” for their selfish interest.

Falae called on party members to eschew divisions within their ranks saying, “we need to manage our problems. Politics is a number game. I was in a party called the Alliance for Democracy, AD. We had a lot of issues and people went to court. Such a thing will not happen here. We have no factions and there are no litigations.”

RELATED NEWS