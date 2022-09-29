.

… He was a carpenter doing a bricklayer job to survive

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The wall of a dilapidated school classroom at the Local Authority Primary School, in Okitipupa area of Ondo state, established 67 years ago, has collapsed and killed a carpenter, identified, as Ademola Lawrence.

Vanguard gathered that the 52-year-old victim, a father of four, was reportedly performing to the work of a bricklayer when the unexpected happened.

A source said that the victim decided to do the work of a bricklayer when he couldn’t get a job to do in the town.

” It was really sad, the victim decided to do the job of a bricklayer, to survive.

” But, unfortunately, he met his untimely death while struggling to feed his family members.

” We learnt that his carpentry business has not been flourishing recent. So in other to feed his family members, he decided to engage in a bricklayer’s work.

The source said the victim was contacted to help pull down the dilapidated old school structure built in 1955.

The school authority was said to have gotten approved to pull down the old structure because of the risk it posed to the school pupils.

Sources at the school told vanguard that the corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Okitipupa General hospital.

The police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the collapse of the school wall on the victim.

Odunlami said the victim was contracted to help do renovation work in the school

According to her, the victim didn’t die on the spot but later gave up the ghost in the hospital

