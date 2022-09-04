By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AS part of efforts to drive electric energy in Nigeria, an energy management giant, Schneider Electric Nigeria, has moved to strengthen its relationship with partners, including one of Africa’s biggest market communities, Alaba International Market, Lagos.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, and signed by Schneider Electric, the move was aimed at gathering insights geared towards enhancing marketers effectiveness to respond to challenges the community has been facing and cater to those needs, while maintaining relevance and dominance over their competitors in one of Africa’s largest integrated electrical markets.

The team, disclosing measures to address the numerous concerns on counterfeit electronic products which often jeopardizes consumers’ health and safety, called on the community to as a matter of urgency report the actions of counterfeiters in order to put an end to illicit trade.

The statement partly reads: “Details of the locations of Schneider Electric’s authorized distributors in specific areas in Lagos, including distributors present within the Alaba market community were given, even as the team emphasized the importance of buying items directly from them and the benefits – i.e discounts – they stand to gain from building a consistent relationship with their distributors. They also tasked the community to report the actions of counterfeiters in order to put an end to illicit trade.”

Speaking, the Managing Director, Schneider Electric, Christophe Begat, said the move to Alaba Market indicates the company’s resolve for better partnership with the leading market.

He said: “Schneider takes partnerships seriously – it is absolutely critical to our success. For our team to be at Alaba Market is our way of saying we value grit, passion and drive and that’s the energy at Alaba International.

“It is our mission to ensure that our partners thrive, by understanding their needs and finding innovative ways to help them work smarter, more efficiently and more collaboratively with us.”

The engagement which gained a remarkable audience by Alaba electrical Market, had the traders bemoaning the dilapidating infrastructure in and around the market, particularly the access roads which is significantly affecting business flow.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke expressed their appreciation, saying that the visit was timely, as they also advocated for its sustainability.

Schneider noted that would continue to invest time and resources to improve the welfare of the host community, which significantly contributes to the development, expansion, success and growth of small and medium scale enterprises in Lagos State, adding that its commitment of making growth sustainable and equitable for all is derived from the strategy of staying ahead of the curve.

The initiative which began in 2014 has been transformative for both partners and the company.

Other highlights during the occasion include: distribution of marketing materials to boost sales, sign ups of new partners, presentations on Schneider’s unique selling points, amongst others.

