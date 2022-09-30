By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged health practitioners across the state to put safe practices in care delivery as priority for better healthcare system in line with global best practices.

Mrs. Sanwo Olu, gave the advice in an address she delivered during the “World Patient Safety Day 2022,” celebration, organised by the state Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by Dr. Ibijoke Ajumobi, stated that all relevant stakeholders in healthcare delivery services must be conscientious with regard to the prevention of medication related errors which could lead to greater health problems.

She explained further that the “Year 2022 World Patient Safety Day” Celebration themed: ‘Medication Safety’ with the slogan ‘Medication without Harm’ was well thought out as there is an urgent need to raise global awareness on the high burden of medication-related harm due to medication errors and unsafe practices.

“This event is a prompt for stakeholders to take urgent action to reduce medication-related harm through strengthening systems and practices of proper medication use and also raise global awareness of the high burden of medication-related harm due to medication errors and unsafe practices,” Mrs Sanwo-Olu said.

She commended the HEFAMAA for seizing the opportunity of the global celebration to put a premium to the safety of patients in both public and private hospitals in the state.

“As a critical Agency of government that is charged with the responsibility to set and enforce standards in the health sector, it is commendable that HEFAMAA is seizing the opportunity of this global celebration to put a premium to the safety of patients in our health facilities both private and public, ”Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said.

She however, encouraged all health care providers in the state to continue to operate according to the guidelines of the state government.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, in his remarks, explained that the state government would not relent in its role of ensuring that health care delivery is provided by qualified professionals in accredited facilities as the state government has an overall safety strategy for health care delivery in the state.

Abayomi explained further that the state government often regulates the activities of all health facilities in the state including the traditional alternative and complementary health practitioners, adding that the government through the ministry also organises regular Continuing Medical Education (CME) for health care providers so as to improve their capacity in efficient service delivery.

“The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of health has an overall safety strategy for patients in Lagos State. We have 3 tiers of care and an additional emphasis on traditional medicine. So, whether it is orthodox medicine or traditional alternative medicine, the responsibility of government is first of all to make sure that the personnel in these facilities are adequately trained and continue to receive continuous medical education whether they are authorised practitioners or traditional practitioners and in the process of doing that, we need to ensure that their qualifications are right and the facilities in which they are working are accredited and registered,” he said.

