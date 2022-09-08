Atlanta based Nigerian musician Samuel opeyemi Omotere popularly known as “SammyVOA” is a 25 years old versatile entertainer who moved from Nigeria to Belgium in pursuit of happiness and well deserved life. He later moved to the United States of America and currently lives there and also represents Nigeria in the music business from his base.

SammyVOA who in the past had released some good music that enjoyed good rotations has been working on great tunes and some new sounds that would bless your speakers and upgrade your playlists.

Sammy who is undoubtedly a very good lyricist started making music from a tender age and decided to go in fully by taking music as a career after the demise of his mother.

According to the artiste, music for him has always been more of the passion for creativity and he is not planning to back out soon but rather he is coming back fully and also consistently to prove to the world that what he’s been busy cooking is worth taking afrobeat to the next level.

SammyVOA is currently in the studio putting finishing touches to his body of work which is scheduled to be released sometime in the next few weeks from now but before then, he has officially announced that his next single which will be the first single off the body of work which name is yet to be unveiled will be one the biggest sound Africa will hear and it will most definitely pave the way for his career. He further mentioned that the track titled “chess not checkers” will definitely put him in the right position he deserves in the mainstream market.

SammyVOA is one artiste to look out for before the end of this year and with what we have heard so far, this guy is the future because the sounds that are coming are top notch and you should follow him on all social media platforms to keep taps on his music journey and upcoming projects while anticipating Chess and Checkers which will be out officially on all streaming platforms sometime this month.

