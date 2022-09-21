First Lady Aisha Buhari has come under criticism after she shared the graduation photos of her daughter-in-law across her social media pages on Tuesday.

Zahra Bayero-Buhari, who got married to President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, in August 2021, graduated from a UK university on Tuesday.

Just Aisha Buhari, her son and his wife adding salt to the wound 👉😂😭💔 pic.twitter.com/7IIomVpnBg — S_Deen IBN Idris ⌚ (@Real_Simk) September 21, 2022

Aisha’s critics berated her for being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians students who have been out of school for seven months due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It is very insensitive for Aisha Buhari to be celebrating her daughter in-law's graduation at a time when the universities where she is the first lady has been on strike for over 7 months now… — 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗸𝘀 | 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (@realChuksIbe) September 21, 2022

Wow! It’s the insensitivity and audacity for me. Aisha Buhari and her family have destroyed every facet of Nigeria. And they are blatantly showing it and rubbing it in our faces that they don’t give a F**k! pic.twitter.com/u9mQH6mXXj — Wealth Ambrose-Abudu (@JeffBro93113900) September 21, 2022

Among those who reacted to the First Lady’s post (comment section has, however, been moderated) included former minister in President Buhari’s cabinet, Solomon Dalung.

Dalung wrote: “The acceptable interpretation to say the least is an insult to the psyche of Nigerians. You used to stand with common people in the first tenure but this time around you have not only abandoned them but graduated into academy of tyranny. What makes her better than any other Nigerian child? Given the opportunity in foreign universities some would have graduated with Distinction. This is not only insensitive but disappointing my dear Wife of the President.”

First Lady, Aisha Buhari posts photos & congratulate Her son's wife, Zahra Buhari after she just graduated from a university in UK.



LOL! Rubbing "this insult" on the face of Nigerian Students and the (fake) NANS. #ASUUstrike

malik • northen christians • orji uzor kalu pic.twitter.com/AkWqczbGMK — Yazeed (@yazeiyd) September 21, 2022

The 2023 presidential candidate of Action Alliance, Omoyele Sowore, who also commented under the First Lady’s post said Nigerian leaders are unbothered about the ASUU strike because they afford to send their children abroad for studies.

“This is the reason their father Muhammadu Buhari shut down Nigerian public universities for 7 months now and still counting, because his children don’t go to schools in Nigeria and as you could tell they’ve used your resources to give their children the best education money can buy. Nigerians!!! You see why you need a #Revolutionnnow?” wrote Sowore.

You all think Aisha Buhari is not aware of the Asuu Strike? She is and even if she really needed to share her daughter-in-law graduation photos she could have easily done it on her WhatsApp status with her close friends & Family but No she had to put it out for you all to see. — Abel (@abelpter) September 21, 2022

