By Otu Nkpoidet

Nigeria Rugby Referees Association member, Mohammed Salisu has been elected as Technical Representative of the NRFF in a re-run election that took place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja Media Center.

Salisu polled 9 votes out of 14 votes from accredited technical delegates to defeat former Technical Director; Ntiense Williams.

The election was initially scheduled to hold in August 2020 alongside the players representative election. However, it was cancelled following complaints of irregularities during accreditation.

Salisu (middle)

The NRFF Board made it a top priority for a re-run election to take place.

Mohammed Salisu brings his wealth of experience to the NRFF Board having represented Nigeria’s National Sevens Team at the Dubai 7s in 2009.

Prior to that, he was a member of the Nigerian National Team in two Africa Regional U18 Tournaments, winning in both occasions.

Salisu is a thoroughbred Lagos Rugby Club player. He played for the club up until he became a Rugby Referee and emerged as Nigeria Rugby Referees Association Chairman in 2017.

