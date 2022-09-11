.

A sales representative with Hyde Energy Limited, Kehinde Ajani, has been sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment with hard labour for allegedly diverting 30,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, valued N4.59 million belonging to the company.

He, however, has an option of fine of N150,000 and the immediate refund of N4.1million to his former employer or serve the jail terms.

The convict was employed by Hyde Energy Limited as sale representative in 2008 and was to oversee about eight stations across the country, but in 2018, after loading the product, he diverted and sold it for personal use.

It was further learnt that when the product was not seen at the station where it was meant, Kehinde was reported to have lied to the company that he had yet to load it due to some delays on the part of tank farm, adding that the management of his ex-employer became suspicious and a separate staff was secretly sent to confirm his claims wherein, it was discovered that he had since loaded the product, sold it and fled to Port Harcourt.

The company petitioned the State CID in Port Harcourt, which started tracking Kehinde, who was later trailed to his hideout somewhere in Ogun State, arrested and later charged to court for stealing.

His trial suffered some administrative bottleneck following the elevation of the former magistrate presiding over the matter after which the matter was freshly brought before Chief Magistrate Victor Ugoji in September 2921.

Delivering his judgment, Chief Magistrate Ugoji held that: “In considering the offence of stealing, court held that the product belonged to the complainant having paid for it. The defendant had the sole responsibility of ensuring delivery of the product and remit payment.

The defendant kept deceiving the complainant that the product was not loaded by giving several reasons which the complainant relied on not until when he was no longer on the employment of the complainant before the truth became known.”

Court found him guilty and convicted the defendant accordingly.

“On the offence of conspiracy, the defendant is hereby sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour with an option of fine of N90,000. On the offence of stealing, the defendant is hereby sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour with an option of fine if N100,000.

“The defendant is to pay the sum of N4 million to the Complainant as compensation for his product. The defendant is also to pay the sum of N100,000 to the complainant as cost of litigation. The payment should be immediate.”

