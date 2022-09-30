By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, on Friday, described the Supreme Court judgement on the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State as a victory for members of the party.

The Senator, who was reacting to the victory following the Supreme Court verdict said he is focused on the task ahead and how to build a more united PDP in Edo North, adding that “the time of divisive politics is over.”

Senator Alimikhena, in a statement by his media aide, Ben Atu, said: “The Supreme Court verdict is a victory for a more unified, and a united PDP in Edo State particularly Edo North.

“It is now time to close ranks in the service of our people and we must all act swiftly in love and unity of purpose, in ensuring that every interest is accommodated in all decision-making process, as we approach the general election.”

