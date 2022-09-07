By Adegboyega Adeleye

Liverpool began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 4-1 loss against Italian side Napoli.

The Reds were second-best all through the game as Napoli dominated and would have scored more than four on the night.

Victor Osimhen shined in the first half and almost scored but had a penalty saved in the first half.

Zielinski scored the first goal in the 5th minute from penalty spot, Osimhen missed a penalty in the 17th minute, Zambo Anguissa doubled the hosts’ advantage few minutes later and Giovanne Simeone scored the third few minutes after coming on for Victor Osimhen who was forced out injured.

Napoli led 3-0 at half-time and would have scored more as Victor Osimhen won a deserved penalty after being fouled by Virgil Van Dijk. He played the penalty but Alisson becker saved it.

The Nigerian forward got injured in the first half and was replaced immediately as he was only passed fit to play few minutes before the game.

The hosts scored the fourth few minutes into the second half as Zielinski scored in the 47th minute but the advantage was reduced in the 49th minute by Liverpool’s Luiz Diaz.

Deadline-day signing Arthur Melo came on for his debut late in the second half and fellow midfielder Thiago returned from injury to make a brief cameo, but Liverpool will head home having now won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions.

