Rotary club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan, have earmarked twenty million naira for people oriented projects in the 2022/2023 Rotary year.

The new President of the club, Rotarian Izobe Spiff disclosed this shortly after her installation as the 6th president of the Rotary club of Port-Harcourt Cosmopolitan.

At the colourful installation ceremony in Port Harcourt, the new President, Rotarian Izobe Spiff said part of the money would be used for various charity projects , stressing that the focus of the organisation was to add value to humanity.

While appealing to public spirited individuals for support, the Rotarian President said they would also be willing to collaborate with corporate organisations on some of the projects lined up for the year .

” We are training 40 female entrepreneurs this one year on various skills and planting 5,000 carbon absorbing trees to clean our air. We need good air. This is another area we are focusing on. I urge all of you yet to join Rotary to come onboard.”

She thanked Rotarians , friends and relatives that came to add glamour to her installation as the 6th president of the club, adding that those yet to join Rotary should do so.

Some of those in attendance were Rtn MightyMan Aye Dikuro District Gov Rotary International District 9141, Past District Gov Nze Anizor, District leaders, His Royal Highness, Eze Nyema Onunwor JP, the Traditional Ruler of Oropotoma kingdom, Obio/Akpor Local government Area of Rivers State.

Charter President of the club Rtn Innocent Iyalla Harry, Mr Andrew Aligbe, Chief (Mrs) Caroline Obozuwa, PHC Club President Soe Dikibo.

