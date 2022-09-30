By Etop Ekanem

No fewer than 100 Lagos residents benefited from free eye cataract surgeries organised by Rotary Club Lagos Island in partnership with Indo Eye Care Hospital.

Speaking during the opening day of the surgery camp, Mr Anant Sabat, President, Rotary Club of Lagos Island, said: “Over 1,200 cataract surgeries are scheduled to be performed in this drive where screening is done at Geeta Ashram, Lekki and Indo Eye Care, Airport Road since the last three months.”

Also speaking, Assistant Governor, Fatima Maiyaki, said: “The economic impact of this project on the society is that it will change their lives, because when you have a cataract, you can’t do your work properly as it affects lives in a very negative way.”

