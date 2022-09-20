Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has received a new nickname in the Man United’s dressing room.

The Portuguese International scored his first goal of the season in last week’s Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 37-year-old had attempted to leave United in the summer but now looks concentrated on the season ahead.

One reason for Ronaldo’s happiness could be blossoming friendships with new signings Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

Ronaldo posted a picture to his Instagram account of him in action during the win over Southampton.

Argentina international Martinez commented on the photo: “El bichoooo”, which translates to, “The Bug” in English.

Martinez has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford following his summer move from Ajax.

Speaking after the win over Sheriff, Martinez said of Ronaldo: “We know how big Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals are.

“It’s very important that he scored for his confidence and for the team.”

RELATED NEWS