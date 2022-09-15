The global economy is in a teetering state. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to energy price increases worldwide, China’s housing market is in peril, and in the United States the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates to combat rising inflation.

With all of these economic uncertainties, people want to know how to both beat inflation so their money retains its value and also make sure their money is safe. Real estate is often considered the safest investment vehicle.

But how accessible is it? With high entry costs often requiring large sums of money and foreign investors increasingly looking to offshore their savings in single family homes outbidding domestic buyers, the housing market is seemingly harder to enter than ever.

Thankfully, Rob Beardsley and Lone Star Capital are here to make real estate investment both more accessible and an even safer place for your cash. Among typical real estate investment options, there are single family homes, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), or investing in multifamily dwellings, such as apartment buildings. REITs can be precarious as they are publicly traded. Single family homes rely solely on a single tenant, which can also be risky. Beardsley and Lone Star Capital instead promote investing in multifamily properties. As the name implies, there are multiple tenants instead of one. This results in the income being more reliable and stable, yet you do not lose the tax benefits you would if you were investing in an REIT. You also have access to improved financing and investment scaling.

From years of success in the market, Lone Star Capital now owns over 300 million USD in multifamily properties, purchased by pooling investor money from across the country. As a sign of their deduction to risk reduction, Lone Star Capital uses a form of underwriting to analyze the financial health of a property before committing. As proof of Beardsley’s commitment to increasing accessibility, he even penned a book, The Definitive Guide to Underwriting Multifamily Acquisitions, so that anyone can read on the topic. The book contains some of the best practices and guidelines for safely and successfully investing in multifamily properties, as well as dealing with other common difficulties, such as legal obstacles to establishing ownership. Testimonials for the book are glowing and the 4.6 star rating on Amazon reflects this.

Lone Star Capital has seen so much success with this model that they are now able to branch out into related parts of the market. Last year, they established Radiance Living, a Houston-based property management company that deals exclusively with Lone Star Capital’s owned property.

To learn more or download a free copy of their underwriting model, you can visit www.lscre.com .

