By Rotimi Ojomoyela

No fewer than seven persons, lost their lives in a ghastly autocrash involving two vehicles in Ekiti State.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, along Iluomoba-Aisegba highway, claimed seven lives, involved an 18-passenger bus and a Toyota car, which had an head-on collision leading to the death of the casualties.

An eyewitness revealed to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, that one of the vehicles was about dodging a pothole and was said to have lost control, and collided with the oncoming vehicle traveling to Ado Ekiti.

The news that first filtered into town was that, about 19 persons lost their lives during the accident, but this information was refuted by the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC).

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, FRSC in Ekiti State, Mr. Olusola Joseph, who refuted the claim that 19 persons had died , revealed that the number of passengers that occupied the two vehicles were 17.

The Sector Commander clarified that seven passengers lost their lives and the victims had been deposited in the morgue.

The FRSC boss said: “Those who lost their lives had been deposited in the mortuary. They were all male passengers. They were occupants of the two vehicles.

“The passengers that suffered varying degrees of injuries are presently being treated at the Afe Babalola Multisysstem hospital in Ado Ekiti”.

Joseph warned motorists against overspeeding, he described as the reason for unwarranted carnages on Nigerian roads, by strictly observing traffic safety rules and regulation.

