By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Following the commencement of electioneering campaigns by the political parties, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has summoned candidates of all the political parties and stakeholders in the state to chart way forward.

Eboka said the essence of the critical meeting was to ensure that there was peace throughout the events of the 2023 general elections beginning with the campaigns.

The meeting was attended by the governorship candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole;Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs; National Redemption Movement, NRM, Sobomabo Jackrich; Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Siminialaye Fubara.

Speaking during the meeting at the Police Headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Eboka said the police in the state had been charged to ensure safety and security of persons and property throughout the electoral process, adding that such cannot be achieved without cooperation of politicians.

He charged the police to maintain neutrality in accordance with the Electoral Act and advised politicians to study the electoral act and abide by it.

Eboka explained that security outfits not established by the Federal Government have no role in electoral act and should not be seen anywhere in the electoral process, even as he tasked youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools to cause violence in the election.

However, on his part, the Assistant Director, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, Mark Osuro, while listing some of the innovations in the new Electoral Act, revealed that there would be analog collection of results, which will be transmitted electronically on election days.

Osuro advised politicians against using government property to support a political party and candidates, urging political parties to notify the police 24 hours for approval before organising rallies.

