By Adeola Badru

Mouths of many residents of Adeosun/Idi Orogbo community in Apete area of Ido Local Government of Oyo State, were left wide open, just as the remains of a man, John Aderemi Abiola, one of the landlords in the community was found four years after his reported death.

Vanguard learnt Abiola’s skeleton was found on the bed in his room on Sunday after he was last seen in December 2018.

Abiola, according to reliable sources, was an engineer and was formally based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with his family before moving to Ibadan.

According to sources, he was said to have lived in many areas within the Oyo State capital before constructing his own house in Adeosun community.

He was said to have earlier informed some people of his intention to go to Port Harcourt and be back for the Eid-el-Kabir ceremony in 2018, but he was not heard of for the festivity and thereafter made them think he was staying back where he initially came from.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the community landlords decided in a meeting to find a means of getting access to Abiola’s house after the weeds in his compound had grown bushy, adding that they have jettison the idea because of legal implication.

It was learnt the move was made again when the owner of the piece of land beside Abiola’s house moved in about two years ago after the completion of the construction.

He was said to have made the move following the invasion of his residence by snakes which were crawling in from the next compound.

The complaint was said to have made the community approach Apete police station, where they were given the nod to do the necessary things.

The community, it was gathered, decided on Sunday to hire labourers to clear the bush.

The labourers were said to have first noticed Abiola’s Volkswagen Golf car with registration number AKD 769 DC which had been covered by the bush before the clearing.

One of the landlords, identified as Mohammed Ademola, who also worked for and used to interact with Abiola, in an interview, said he decided to check the late engineer’s room which was left open.

According to him, Abiola’s remains was found on the bed that forced him to raise the alarm to attract the attention of other residents.

Abiola’s boxers, he said, was seen around his waist while the top he wore had been eaten by his rotten flesh.

He said that Abiola’s phones, a laptop, a TV, and his wardrobe, among other items in the room, were also found.

Vanguard learnt that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Apete, SP Grace Akinsehinwa, was informed after Abiola’s remains was found, which made the police spokesperson to send detectives to the scene for investigation and action.

The incident was also confirmed by the central chairman of Adeosun/Idi Orogbo Landlords’ Association, Oluwafemi Omilana, saying the skeleton had not been removed because the community does not want to violate the law.

Meanwhile, Vanguard’s efforts to reach the DPO again for further development on the matter, proved abortive, as he did not respond to the several telephone calls placed across to him by this correspondent, as his telephone line went off later.

