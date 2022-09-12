Liberian born artiste, Darius McGill would jump at an opportunity to collaborate with Mavin Records superstar, Rema should the chance present itself.

Also known as Darius Vevo, the talented act believes he shares similar musicality with the renowned Nigerian artiste and cannot wait to jump on a new song with him.

Darius is still riding on the wave of the success of his new single, Miss Earth featuring one of the most favourite Liberian dueo, Deuc3z & Adlipz. His new song has helped the young artiste to connect with new audience across different territories.

With more plans to grow his fandom, he revealed his desire to connect with Nigeria’s Afrobeats wave which is now a global phenomenon. Darius disclosed, “I would like to feature Rema. I think our sound together would be amazing. He is super talented and around the same age as me. I think we would make history by releasing the ‘baddest’ feature.

“The ongoing first phase of my career trajectory is all about introducing a new the genre we call ‘GR8.’ It’s our own genre created by my team and this is based on feedback from fans who come back to say, “when you make music it’s great not just good, great.” I can say that my fans should expect a body of work coming out mid-2023. As for now, there’s still a few singles that’s going to be released.”

Born September 24, 1999 in Congo Town, Liberia, Darius Vevo has evolved into a songwriter, rapper and dancer. He started writing music in his early days of college while also playing instruments in various churches. Quite unsurprisingly, all these led him to pursue a dream in the music industry in 2020. By 2001, the 1.78m 5.10 feet tall artiste was ready to drop his debut single with visuals entitled ‘Perfect.’ Since then m he has dropped another single, ‘White Noise’ among others.

Speaking more, he disclosed, “my recent song released was a feature with Deuc3z & Adlipz called Miss Earth. It was a theme song for the fashion show. The song has gotten so much love from all around the world especially Philippines where we are currently striking a deal to fly over for a show there.”

