England International, Reece James has signed a new contract at Chelsea that will run till 2028.

According to reports, the terms of the contract will see the defender earn at least £250,000-a-week which makes him the highest paid defender in the club’s history.

James is a product of the club’s academy, rising through the youth ranks over the years.

In 2018, he went on loan to Wigan before returning to Stamford Bridge, making his debut for Chelsea against Grismby in the League Cup in September 2019.

In reaction to his new contract, the champions league winner said he is happy to have extended his stay at the club, adding that he looks forward to what the future holds for the club.

He said, “I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.”

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us”, he said.

Chairman Todd Boehly described James as an outstanding player, adding that he is excited to see him commit his future to Chelsea.

“We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.”

