By Juliet Ebirim

David Anietientabasi Udoh popularly known as King Davinci has emerged winner of the Redbull Dance Your Style Nigeria competition. The event which held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, saw the energy drink company hosting Nigeria’s finest street dancers at the Dance Your Style Nigeria National finals.

The competition which is geared at discovering, promoting and projecting local dance talents kicked off with over 450 hopefuls from Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The finale held on a LASWA barge at the 5 Cowries Terminal, Falomo, Lagos.

Sixteen finalists battled one-on-one in four rounds to a spontaneous music set of randomly selected genres, while the audience voted to determine who advances onto the next round. With no panel of judges, no planned choreography and no pre-chosen music, the dancers showcased their talents, versatility, personalities and dance techniques to sway the crowd in their favour. The audience indicated their preference for each dancer by holding up either a red or blue sign, signalling which dancer they thought won each round.

Having secured all the votes in the final bout with Danceotomi, Akwa Ibom state born dancer, King Davinci was declared winner

“I feel fulfilled!!! Last year I was part of the spectators who watched the competition and I wanted to be a part of it so badly!! So I told myself to not miss the next one and I thank God for victory” the new dance king enthused.

Sharing his experience on the competition, King Davinci said “It was indeed an experience! From the day I met all the finalists at the Redbull camp, it was good vibes from beginning to end. In four days we bonded so much that we became a family. I learnt a thing or two from each of the finalists and I can boldly say I have become a better person by being a part of the competition.”

On his hopes for the world finale in South Africa, he said “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share the content of my heart with the world and I’ll not hesitate to make my country proud by being as real and authentic as possible.”

The event had in attendance renowned Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, as well as other celebrity influencers. Fast rising Afro-pop sensation, Nonzo also treated the audience to a scintillating performance.

The world finals of the Redbull Dance Your Style is scheduled to take place in South Africa in December 2022, where the winners from various countries will be battling for the world dance champion title.

RELATED NEWS