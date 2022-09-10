.

•Wants govt to reconsider 2014 Confab report

•Bishop Okonkwo dazzles students with prizes

By Ishola Balogun

Former Chief of General Staff, and ex-Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Prof. Anya O. Anya, has said to lift Nigeria out of the socio-economic doldrums, which he described as “gravest danger” and “state of war”, leaders must recall and mobilise all the retired military and paramilitary personnel in our country to tackle insecurity and reconsiders the 2014 National Conference which has constitutional and long term policy impact.

The Professor of Biology also called for a new environment that will ensure selection, training and development of new leadership espousing zero-tolerance to ethnic and religious bigotry and driven always by the demands for merit and excellence.

Anya stated this while delivering the 21st Mike Okonkwo annual lecture, titled: Nigeria, a country at war against itself: The Problems, solutions and the way forward, held at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, Muson center, Onikan, Lagos, Thursday.

The event chaired by elderstatesman and former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, was part of activities marking the 77th birthday of the founder and the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, TREM. The occasion was also used to reward winners of 17th Mike Okonkwo National Essay competition for secondary school students. Miss Ayeni Oluwanifemi Bright State Senior High School,Ikeja, Lagos got the star prize emerging top above other contenders.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo urged Nigerians to seek the face of God and live according to His will, adding that the challenges confronting the country were not insurmountable.

Anya said: “We had made the case earlier that we are in the midst of a national emergency of the gravest danger. We are in a state of war! The first task we must deal with is the state of our security. We need to recall and mobilise all the retired military and paramilitary personnel in our country. There are amongst them a reservoir of experience, expertise and patriotism that we can ignore only at our peril.

“Secondly we need to create an environment for enduring social and political harmony. The easiest path to that end is the immediate implementation of those aspects of the 2014 National Conference that have constitutional and long term policy impact.

“We must not forget that some of the wisest statesmen amongst our elders such as Yakassai, Adebanjo and Edwin Clark were members of that conference. A fifteen member committee consisting of two delegates per each geopolitical zone in addition to the Deputy Chairman and Secretary of that conference can sift through the report and assemble those actions that can be effected immediately. Such a report can be presented to the Council of State whose endorsement can prepare the way for its proclamation as Presidential Order for immediate implementation. Subsequently the order can be presented to the National Assembly preparatory to the relevant aspects being presented to the Nigerian people in a referendum. We must now put a stop to the tendency to ignore and let past reports accumulate dust without action. We must stop the habit of always trying to rediscover the wheel which really is evidence of our national proclivity for procrastination.

“Thirdly, we need to put in place a going forward strategic plan that aims to create a new environment for the selection, training and development of a leadership elite. Such a leadership elite must be qualitative, knowledgeable, creative, unbiased in its choice of members, open to progressive ideas and committed to nation-hood while espousing zero-tolerance to ethnic and religious bigotry and driven always by the demands of merit and excellence.

He was however hopeful for a new dawn, adding that despite the cloud of despondency, evil and hopelessness, a new Nigeria is rising in the horizon.

In his opening remark, Ukiwe, stated that “having served in various capacities as a public officer, I make bold to say I cannot recollect a period where the level of intolerance, division, and other negative forces were this high in Nigeria.

“My remarks are not influenced by any emotion or sentiments, but I am speaking from personal experience gained from serving this country in various capacities before and after independence. There is no time we have experienced this level of intolerance and division among ourselves. Bishop Mike Okonkwo should liaise with other clerics and they should go on their knees to seek divine intervention in the affairs of this country,” he said.

RELATED NEWS