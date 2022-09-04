By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, for the 2023 general election in Ebonyi State, Engr Nwadugo Chukwuma, Sunday stated that part of the reasons former Governor Martin Elechi rejected the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, (Engr. David Umahi) in 2015 were currently happening in the State.

Nwadugo added that Elechi saw ahead and knew what residents of the state needed in 2015 and wanted to save them from their current sufferings but they couldn’t discern appropriately.

He said he seriously worked for the victory of the Labour Party and its gubernatorial candidate, Edward Nkwegu, as against Engr David Umahi, in the 2015, because of his loyalty, love and respect for the former Governor of the state.

He stressed that he was all out to correct a negative impression ahead of the 2023 general election. “Where a father would tell his son what to do, and his son would look at his father’s face and say, “No”, adding that such was against the culture of Ndigbo

The AA Gubernatorial candidate stated this during an interview in Abakaliki.

He said, “I was all out because I wanted to correct an impression; an impression about a father telling his son what to do and the son will look at the father’s face and say, “No,” that he would do a different thing. I was in government at that moment, and of course which was the PDP. There was a very serious problem that came up just before the primaries; infact, during the nomination.

“My boss, the then Governor, Chief Martin Elechi, had a candidate in mind, that he was prepared to present to the party and to Ebonyi people for the election, as somebody himself as an old man had accessed, checked and watched both in character, performance and past antecedents.

“He believed that this was a man that if he took over from him, Ebonyi State will be great and even greater than when he held sway as governor. So when we saw that the PDP could not work with that and we saw that it was obvious that his deputy, then Umahi, was bent on doing his own bidding against that of his boss (Elechi).

“It was at this point that we said No , that this old man must not suffer this type of shame and that after all the selfless work he had done for the state from when he became governor till 2015, (that’s after eight years) and someone will now arm-twist him and ensure that a different candidate, which is not his own choice is planted against his wish.

“When I sensed and saw what was playing out, for the purpose of loyalty for my boss, Chief Martin Elechi and because I have seen that my boss had the best of intentions for the state, I decided and said this would not happen and that I would march that very development with action. And then consequently, I seriously supported the Labour Party as against the PDP to enable emerge and form the government. And I was aware that the person I was supporting was also the person my boss, Elechi, was supporting.

“And so, there was need for me to constantly give support to my boss and this was for the single fact that I saw reason in the direction he (my boss) was going politically. That was why I did what I did and I did it intentionally and personally. I have no regret about it, even till tomorrow. I needed to show that the right thing was done and that was why my boss, Chief Elechi, thought us.

“He used to tell us it’s not right until it’s right. And I knew it was not right for my boss to tell me this is the way and I will tell him straight in his face that it was not the way. It’s not our culture and it does not say anything good about us as a people. There was even a time the former governor, Chief Elechi wept and said Ebonyi people would regret the actions they were about to take in 2015, in future. The man saw ahead of time.”

He added, “Talking about loyalty, there is an authority. There is always a set down authority in every organisation and there is a cascading of power from the top to the bottom. In that hierarchy of cascade of power, there is always a need for loyalty from the lower cadre to on the higher cadre.

“So, if there must be progress, if there must be peace loyalty must be key. Wherever and whenever there is no loyalty, the next thing you see is tension and crisis, which degenerate to insecurity. What you see today happening everywhere is as a consequence of disloyalty. When those at the top say this is what should be done because it’s good, and some people out of disloyalty start going against that directive or order, then you see crisis erupts in that system, city or in government.

“The much I know as a Christian, the reason why the Devil was chased out of Heaven, is because of disloyalty. Satan was disloyal to God. There was war in Heaven because of Satan’s disloyalty to God. From the beginning, God, who is the maker of Heaven and Earth, frowns at disloyalty. And for things to be done well, there must a readily available loyal person , to do that.

“Both love and respect are in my heart and run through my veins and arteries for Chief Martin Elechi. I have respect for him and I also have love for him. Of course, you can’t respect somebody you don’t love and can’t love somebody you don’t respect. It was for the both-love and respect for the old man. And to the best of my memories, I still maintain that love and respect for him.

“He was the one that taught me how to administer the public; he taught me the wisdom of relating with people as a public servant; he taught me the comportment with which to attend to issues that are official; he taught me the wisdom of differentiating between my family and official life. There are many other things Chief Elechi taught me and I’m grateful to him. And for these, I will remain loyal and respectful to him. Outside being my boss, he was also a father to me and as father, I can’t but give him all the love and respect that he deserves.”

RELATED NEWS