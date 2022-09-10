Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE circumstance surrounding the alleged resignation of a priest in the Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) in Anambra State, Rev. Ogbuchukwu Lotanna, is not yet clear.

While some people are saying that his allege resignation is based on his position on polygamism, and divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy, other’s are saying that it may not be unconnected with alleged misconduct he was involved in which did not go down well with Nnewi.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Rev Lotanna, an indigene of Mbanagu Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area, was said to have received a divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy, but some other people close to his place of service claimed he may be involved in a yet to be disclosed misconduct the Diocese frowns at.

However, efforts to speak with the Diocese of Nnewi Anglican authority failed as the only person according to a priest who spoke with Sunday Vanguard on the matter, is the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, who is currently reading his Presidential Address for the 3rd Session of the 9th Synod of the Diocese of Nnewi, holding at St Matthews Anglican Church Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, of the state.

“As you know my dear journalist, nobody can speak on the matter concerning the purported resignation of the priest which you are seeking for clarifications for, you were in our pre-Synod press briefing and you are aware the Bishop of reading his Presidential Address today and I believe you must be in Ozubulu to take records. So Bishop who is the only competent person to speak on the matter if it is true, is the Bishop, whom I know may not be interested in responding to questions on that.

The priest is said to have claimed that the divine mandate he received to float a movement was aimed at encouraging polygamy, with a vision to reducing the rate of sexual sins in society.

He was equally said to have hinged his support to polygamy on an effort to reduce sin, contrary to what is generally being preached in the churches without practical effort to reduce sexual immorality.

According to reports quoting Rev. Lotanna, “What God hates is divorce of any type, sleeping with another man’s wife and sleeping with someone that is not someone’s wife, and young girls.

“God desired men to even marry more than one wife, instead of going for someone’s wife or ladies they were not married to, what they call side chicks these days. The church had hidden this information from members for a long time and it was high time people were told the truth.

“Men should be encouraged to marry their side chicks to escape hell fire, the only thing wrong with polygamy was to stay in a church that was against the practice because two cannot work unless they agree.

“This our movement would be called “Gideonites” while the place of worship would be called “Gideonites’ Temple.

“It is obvious that the church, especially the Anglican Church, has been teaching against the concept of polygamy, but the Lord has opened my eyes to the reality that polygamy is not a sin.”

Rev. Lotanna was said to have been ordained an Anglican priest on December 22, 2019, at Cathedral Church of St. Mary’s Uruagu, Nnewi, and is married to Chinyere Abigail, who hails from Umuogbu village Achara in Awka North of Anambra State.

