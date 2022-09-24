In a bid to ensure customer satisfaction, and bridge the gap between end property buyers and developers, Ragnarok Property Development Limited hosted scores of realtors to a ‘Realtors Hang Out’ Event, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel on Thursday, 22nd of September 2022.

The highly impactful event had over 100 property developers, realtors, and industry stakeholders joining from different locations in the country.

Barr. Adebiyi Alex Adedipe, Managing Director of Ragnarok kicked off the event with an opening speech in which he expressed pride in the turnout, and the achievements the company has made so far.

He went ahead to shed light on the theme, explaining how the entire event was put together to challenge real estate developers to push beyond the ordinary.

He said, “The current challenges confronting the real estate sector of the nation’s economy, informed the decision by Ragnarok to host this interactive and educative event as a forum to finding solutions to the nagging housing issues in the country.

“And we can only define and solve these problems by understanding the expectations of property buyers, and fostering a culture of asking open questions instead of ‘We do not need to meet the expectations and demands of property buyers.’ We need to ask ‘What happens if we do not meet the expectations of buyers?’

“While housing demand is but one aspect of the problem, the supply is another. Basically, not everyone who desires quality housing in Nigeria can afford it while most of those who can afford it do not have easy access and this is the main reason for the mismatch of demand and supply for different levels of buyers—low, middle, and high-income earners,” Barr. Adebiyi explained.

“But I’m happy that this event is setting the pace for innovative solutions and contributions towards the growth of the real estate industry.

A Series of activities quickly followed including interactive panel sessions, networking sessions, and lectures on real estate by guest speakers.

Commenting on this year’s event and the future of the real estate sector in Nigeria Barr, Adebiyi said, “I want to say kudos to the planning committee who brought together professionals to add value to the lives of the attendees. This event

will further propel the already existing collaboration between property buyers and developers to promote integrity, professionalism, customer satisfaction, and safety in the real estate industry in Nigeria and ensure the all-around growth of realtors and the real estate industry at large.”

Ragnarok Property Development Limited are the developers of The Alverton and Westbury Homes Estate in Surburban Lekki in Lagos state. The Company is currently developing 22units of fully serviced 2bedroom, 3bedroom, and 4bedroom terraces in Sangotedo and leverages extended payment schemes and short-term mortgages in providing affordable homeownership opportunities to Nigerians.

