By Jimoh Babatunde

Radisson Hotel Group has debuted with its Hybrid rooms, which offers a home-office environment – that brings together the facilities of a modern office with the comforts of a contemporary hotel room.

Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. Said “ if an executive is traveling for business, he or she will have everything they need in one space – free, fast, and secure Wi-Fi connection, excellent video conferencing capabilities, a printing service, HDMI and portable USB hub, charger, and adapters, and a portable Bluetooth loudspeaker (on demand).”

He added “As business returns to the ‘new norm’ and meetings, conferences and events recommence, companies and brands are once again gathering in person, but with the need to incorporate digital connectivity as they have realized the value – and cost savings – of being able to connect locally and globally in one space, at the same time.

“This means having meeting facilities that cater to this hybrid meeting demand, as well as accommodation facilities that meet this need.”

Radisson Hotel Group has always prided itself on the exceptional quality of its hotels’ meeting and conferencing facilities, many of which are now amplified with state-of-the-art technology to ensure seamless digital meeting and conferencing experiences.

The hotel has also partnered with leading digital conferencing platform, Zoom “This partnership affords our business guests the best possible streaming communications experience – from wireless presenting and one-click sharing, to intuitive presenting with fewer touch-points,” says Cordon. “And with security always being a top-of-mind priority, there are also robust security settings in place to ensure disruption-free meetings.

“Radisson Hotel Group understands that every industry has specific and individual requirements when facilitating a meeting, event, conference, or exhibition,” says Cordon

“so we tailor our offerings to ensure that the experiences of guests from multiple industries are perfectly aligned to their needs and expectations.”

Globally, Radisson has hosted events for guests from diverse sectors, from financial and healthcare to automotive, sports, and entertainment.

Cordon “We recognize the importance of each sector in our social, financial, and cultural economies, so we place great emphasis on delivering meetings, events, and conferencing experiences that align with each industry’s needs and expectations.”

For travelling sports teams, for example, the Radisson Hotel Group is the first and only hotel company to offer a designation for sports groups, with skills attuned to this specialty market.

Cordon added “Our Sports Approved Program is supportive of the needs of athletes with services designed to allow a travelling sports team to rest, regroup, and recharge while staying focused on their goals. We even share a ‘sports group resume’ with our staff, so they are equipped to look after the sports team’s specific needs”.

