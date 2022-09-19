Millionaires are made every day, and in this Big Brother Naija Level-Up Season, becoming a millionaire is as easy as scanning the dangling Quidax QR Code that has been popping up on the screen since Saturday, September 17th.

Quidax, a sponsor and official crypto connect for season seven of BBNAIJA has in the last few weeks been making housemates millionaires, and based on recent moves is set to visit viewers too.

The innovative millionaire-making code tagged the ‘Quidax Millionaire Promo’ is a curious campaign that kicked off this weekend on Saturday the 17th September. This QR code pops up during the Big Brother Naija show on a dark screen with a countdown timer lasting only a few seconds. Viewers who are able to catch and scan the code, will be led to a landing page where they opt in to the campaign to win prizes. Prizes up for grabs include cash prize up to N10 million and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

In the breakdown which can be found on their official web blog, the African-founded cryptocurrency exchange platform revealed that two people will win N 1million each, four people win get N500,000 each, 50 people will get N100,000 each, while 100 lucky people will get N10,000 each

In addition, the lucky winner of the all-expense paid trip to Dubai gets to go along with his or her special someone.

Quidax, which launched operations in 2018 revealed that the Millionaire Promo began on Saturday, September 17 night and will last for three weekends. It will remain active between September 17th till 11:59 PM on Sunday, October 2. The QR code has since been circulating on other platforms besides television (such as social media).

Worthy of note is the fact that the millionaire promo is open to both new and existing Quidaxians, the moniker that Quidax users go by.

The move by Quidax to give back to fans of the Big Brother Naija show, just as housemates have been beneficiaries in millions of the service, is not uncharacteristic considering their trajectory.

Asides from recent social media giveaways, including giving N1million to a lucky Quidax account holder, Quidax has been intentional about enlightening more people on the adoption of cryptocurrency. One of such visible efforts is the signing of seasoned entrepreneur, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and founder, Mavin Records, Michael ‘Don Jazzy’ Collins as its brand ambassador.

In 2022, Quidax became the first African crypto exchange to be listed on CoinMarketCap. CoinMarketCap is the world’s most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets and is often commonly cited by CNBC, Bloomberg, news outlets, and several other governments.

Like the gift that keeps on giving, the company launched a free Cryptocurrency Academy that has recorded over 50,000 learners so far and allowed people to earn a crypto certificate upon completion of the 10-minute course.

So far, Quidax also enables fintech companies to provide cryptocurrency-related services to their customers and has since inception netted over 400,000 customers in more than 70 countries.

